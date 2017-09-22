Oak Mountain beauty with a pool! Just a stones throw from Meadowcreek Park. 3 bed 2 and 1/2 bath home with over 2700 sq feet. Lots of space with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. On-demand hot water dispenser at kitchen sink and reverse osmosis ran to sink and refrigerator. 2 car garage with extra parking for RV or trailer. Bonus Workshop in the back with power. Come see this great home today! Office Notes: Vacant go show. Make appointment please.