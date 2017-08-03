This well maintained and nicely updated College Hills home is in a perfect location and ready for a new family to move right in. It is in impeccable condition with all new paint, both inside and out, new flooring throughout, new light fixtures and a fabulous floor plan. It is a large three bedroom, two bath, with two living areas, a big screened porch on the back of the home and a covered patio. The front yard has been zeroscaped and has nice dessert plants as well as beautiful oak trees. This home is in a family friendly neighborhood only two blocks from Bowie Elementary School. Besides all the lovely interior upgrades, the roof is also less than two years old.