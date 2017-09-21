Please take your clients to see this beautiful home in Santa Rita! The house is very well maintained, it has granite counter tops in the kitchen, bathrooms have been remodeled,original hardwood floors in a portion of the house. It has a large master bedroom. Big mature Pecan trees provide excellent shade. There is a garage apartment that has a full bathroom but it does need a little overall TLC and with a little work its a great opportunity for extra income!! The seller is willing to negotiate an allowance for some of the repairs to the garage apartment. This one wont last long!