******SELLER OFFERING TO PAY $5000 IN CLOSING COST AND $5000 IN UPGRADE MONEY******Beautiful corner lot with a circle drive and huge shade trees in the Southland Park addition. Very functional floor plan with 2 dining areas, a great office with lots of natural light and spacious bedrooms. Must see this custom SPA MASTER BATH of your dreams complete with coffee bar and cozy ethanol wall fireplace !!! Large backyard with a giant covered patio great for entertaining or just relaxing. Extra parking space in the back for a 3rd car or even a small boat.