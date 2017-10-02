3102 Sierra Dr., San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
October 8, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
3102 Sierra Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$227 000
Agent Information
Large house with two extra rooms. One could be a office and the other could be a craft room It also has a carport and storage building. two rooms have heat pumps. There is a french drain on the east side of house. Some new carpet and painting. Look at price. Another reduction Large room could be used for home schooling. Listed by Larry Edgington at Jim Slaughter Realtors.