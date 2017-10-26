New Price!! Extra large Home in the Heart of Southland! Over 3100 square feet. Enjoy all the space with 3 living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, mud room, and workshop out back. Enclosed patio and Landscaping just cleaned up and the beautiful trees trimmed. Corner lot and all ready to go! If that wasn't enough, Kitchen has recently replaced Beautiful Granite Counters, Hard Wood and Porcelain floors though out kitchen and living areas. Ceramic tile in Baths and only carpet is in the Bedrooms. Extra office, or game room up front. Double vanity in Master Bath with walk in shower, plus 2 other full baths. Large 2 car attached garage. Plenty of room for the large, or growing family. All of this at a very affordable price! come take a look, you will not be disappointed.