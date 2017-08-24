Move in ready home sitting on a great corner lot, located near Quick Sand golf course. Within minutes from Loop 306 providing access to all San Angelo has to offer, freshly painted interior and exterior, recently refinished hardwood floors, central heating and A/C controlled by an "Ecobee" smart thermostat controlled by your smartphone! Handy backyard storage building with extras inside (BBQ pit, Mower, Etc.) included with sale. Will make a fantastic home for first time home buyers or your small family. Hosted by Jose Soto Hernandez 325-939-1977.