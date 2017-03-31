Home on a wonderful part of Lake Nasworthy. 3Bdrm/2.5Ba or 2Bdrm/2.5Ba. One bedroom could be a great hobby room, office, game room etc. Replaced windows, vinyl siding installed, water heater in 2011, roof in 2015, window units heat and cool, and tons of storage. The covered patio offers lots of space to entertain, watch boat races or enjoy sunsets.