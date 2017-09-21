Large home in a great spot on College Hills. The rooms can be used in many different way. There are 3 living areas or you can have an office or a formal dining... you pick what works for you. If you hate little laundry rooms then you are in luck.... this has a LARGE laundry area. Goodfellow Air Force Base is about a 12 minute drive. Shopping is convenient. Come take a look. You will not be disappointed. This is one of those pictures don't accurately show how awesome the room sizes are and the layout.