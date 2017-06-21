2754 Oak Hills Tr, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
October 1, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
2754 Oak Hills Tr
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$389 000
Agent Information
Immaculately maintained four bedroom and three bath home. A gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, endless cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Recently updated interior, with all new appliances, two wood burning fire places and gas fireplace. Lots of closet space. Spacious three car garage and covered carport. Fabulous outdoor kitchen and patio. Great for entertaining. Listed by Denay Skaggs at ERA Newlin & Co (325) 481-0500.