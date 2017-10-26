Enjoy the wonderful view of your landscaped backyard with the open floor plan and numerous windows across the back of the house. This awesome home in Southland has large bedrooms with walk-in closets. The split bedroom arrangement would be wonderful for a family or quests. The master has 3 walk in closets. The home has been updated and shows beautifully. There is a craft room and utility (washer/dryer) room off the garage. Most of the appliances to include HVAC range in 2 to 4 years old. The updated kitchen has newer cabinets a ton of counter space with separate buffet and granite countertops. No shortage of parking with 2 car garage and carport. There is a garden with sitting area back side yard along with a nice Hawk storage building. Besides the 2 living areas and 2 dining areas there is a nook that has awesome lighting for studio, office or sitting area.