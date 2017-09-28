This is the one! Located on a quiet one block street close to Good Fellow Air Force Base, this is perfect home for young or old family. It's featured on oversized yard for boat, RV, or just more play ground with sprinkler and a storage bldg. The home has new AC w/heat pump and gutter system. Very open concept living room with recessed lighting, laminate flooring, and highlighted fireplace. Kitchen - granite counter-tops, flat cooktop, pantry and breakfast bar. Established landscaping, raised garden area and extra lighting in garage. Seller to pay $1500 towards Buyers Closing Cost. Listed by Tomasine Spieker at Dierschke & Dierschke.