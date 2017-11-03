Better than new home just down the street from Goodfellow Air Force Base. Your new home has a big oversized lot and is on a Cul-De-Sac in a great neighborhood. Walking into the home it feels and looks like it is brand new. The kitchen, dining and living areas are all wide open and ready for entertaining. The kitchen is also very large and has granite countertops which is sure to appeal to those cooks. The bedrooms are all a great size with the master having a big bathroom that will surly be a welcome oasis every morning. In the back yard is a covered back patio that is ready to host your next bar-b-q or lazy afternoon nap. To top off all the great features in this home it also comes with a sprinkler system and a storage building. You have to come see this one today! Hosted by Mallory Mullins, 325-212-5734.