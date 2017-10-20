2517 School House Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
October 22, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
2517 School House Rd.
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$232 500
Agent Information
This precious home is almost brand new! This adorable neighborhood is picture perfect, complete with sidewalks for that evening stroll or bike ride. Your location is conveniently located with great schools, and close proximity to the lake and airport. This beautiful 3 BR/ 2 BA home has granite, RO, water softener, landscaping, security system is installed and ready for you to select your provider-all of these items are done for you! Schedule your appointment today!