2513 1st Atlas St, San Angelo, TX 76905
When:
July 23, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
2513 1st Atlas St
San Angelo, TX 76905
Asking:
$155 900
Agent Information
Lots of upgrades done on this home, new roof in 2014, upgraded to a Lennox A/C with UV light air sanitizer system, updates on interior doors, counters, sinks... RO system is owned, security system, refrigerator stays and the sellers will transfer existing America Diamond Plan Home Warranty and will extend it another 12 months. Seller offering $2000 toward closing. Front yard has chain linked fencing to keep the kiddos or the pets inside! Backyard is completely xerioscaped.