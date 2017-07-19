Lots of upgrades done on this home, new roof in 2014, upgraded to a Lennox A/C with UV light air sanitizer system, updates on interior doors, counters, sinks... RO system is owned, security system, refrigerator stays and the sellers will transfer existing America Diamond Plan Home Warranty and will extend it another 12 months. Seller offering $2000 toward closing. Front yard has chain linked fencing to keep the kiddos or the pets inside! Backyard is completely xerioscaped.