2318 Cheyenne Trail, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
October 1, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
2318 Cheyenne Trail
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$259 000
Agent Information
Absolutely Gorgeous best describes this 2 story 4 bedroom home. 4th bedroom is upstairs and could be a study, extra living room, etc. Just too many amenities to list. Beautiful tiled floors, carpet in bedrooms only. Brick extended patio. Solid surface countertops. Only 2 yrs old. Come see for yourself. Listed by Pam Bomer at Dierschke & Dierschke (325) 895-0862.