Great home in the Santa Rita area! Two large living areas -- each with wood burning fireplace! Two dining areas! "Bonus" room could be office, play room, etc. Split bedroom arrangement! Convenient location for Santa Rita Elementary, Lee Middle School, and Central High School! Attic could be finished and add an addition 40'x10' for living space! Large patio area with one car carport in rear! Put this home on your "must see" list!