Come visit this beautiful, spacious home in the Bluffs presenting 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 dining areas and large, open floor plan. This house has a lot of natural lighting and offers an abundance of storage, high ceilings, detailed crown molding throughout the home and large back yard. The luxurious master bath is complete with a Jacuzzi tub, tiled stand-up shower with tiled shower seat. Surround sound throughout home (not connected), alarm system, and sprinkler system in front are just a few amenities to add to this beautiful home in the Bluffs. This home is move-in ready!. Hosted by Trish Smith. (325) 262-3937.