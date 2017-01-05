2107 W Ave L, San Angelo, TX 76901
When:
January 8, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
2107 W Ave L
San Angelo, TX 76901
Asking:
$238 900
Agent Information
Beautiful Santa Rita Home. Recent remodel. Tile floors, solid surface counter tops, refinished original hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances. All rooms are large throughout the home. Lots of storage space. Large 2 car carport in back. Large enough for 2 RVs. Nice landscaping. Large trees. Quiet wonderful area for family. This open house is hosted by Pam Bomer.