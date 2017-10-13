Almost new Wilde Construction in Wall ISD. Don't miss this aesthetically pleasing and well-built home with amazing concrete floors, granite countertops, and a 2nd living room. It features stainless steel appliances and rustic-style light fixtures in the kitchen. This home sits on a half-acre lot and has room for many possibilities. Extra parking, due to the large driveway. Close to the Base with Loop 306 access and Quicksand golf course.