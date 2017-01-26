2042 Rocky Point Trail, San Angelo, TX 76905
When:
January 29, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
2042 Rocky Point Trail
San Angelo, TX 76905
Asking:
$304 500
Agent Information
WALL ISD! Quality home built by Wilde Construction. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful trim work throughout house. Extra room for an office or play room. Master Suite has an extra large closet, separate vanities, whirlpool tub & shower. Come see this well-built home, it is completed and ready for move in. Located off of Paint Rock Rd, just East of Baker Dr.