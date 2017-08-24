Looking for a spacious home on a nice lot over looking Brentwood Park? This may be the one for you! The Bonus is a One Bedroom Apt. (530 sq. ft.) that is not included in the 1800 sq. ft. of the home. Updates include tile flooring, fresh paint and central heat and air. Also has a cozy fireplace and a 2 car garage. New Roof! Schedule an appointment today!