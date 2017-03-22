1702 Pine Valley St, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
March 26, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
1702 Pine Valley St
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$379 000
Agent Information
It has been five years since Cornerstone Builders has featured to dual master bath with center tub.... Here's your chance to own in brand new. Four bedroom plan with a extremely open kitchen and living area. Located in Bentwood Country Club. Oversize garage, mud room, and extended covered patio. One year membership at Bentwood Country Club is included!! Photos are not actual house, but is a planned finish out.era