Country living half way to Christoval! 10 acres with Barn and Arena. 4 bed 2 bath home with over 2300 square feet. Private little place with room to roam and have animals. Barn with 3 horse stalls. Separate carport spaces for cars and equipment. Dirt arena ready for someone to put up panels and start roping. Updated home with split bedroom arrangement enclosed garage with extra living room space and bedroom. Come take a look at this beautiful home.