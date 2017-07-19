Feels like HOME. The warmest, most beautiful shade of Peacock Blue invites you into this family home. The home features a huge master with a huge master bath and huge closet to match. End your day relaxing in the huge master tub. Gather family around the tv in the huge living room. Dining room skylight supplies a huge amount of daytime light. Enjoy cooking in a kitchen surrounded with counter top/ food prep space with the kids at the bar doing homework. Need to pay bills? Work from home? You can do that in the office space with built in desk. What about outdoor space you ask? This home boasts the cutest patio w/flower garden and green grass in a more than adequate yard. All this plus closet space galore. Come see this property and meet your next HOME.