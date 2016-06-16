New Price! Find calmness and serenity when you step into this beautiful home! Granite countertops in the kitchen enhance the spaciousness of this convenient area. Energy efficient TRIPLE pane windows---Maintenance free cement fiberboard siding---new Roof---new Heating and Cooling---some new Light fixtures and Ceiling fans. It is EASY to live here! The bonus is---you can go fishing from your back yard! This home is occupied so make an appointment for your personal showing. Great Price-Great Lifestyle