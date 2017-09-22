Butler Farms Beauty! 4 bed 3 &1/2 Bath spacious home on 1.35 acres. 1200 sq ft workshop with roll-up door. Extra parking inside and out with 3 full size car attached garage and extended driveway. Great for entertaining with 2 living areas and 2 fireplaces. Over-sized back patio great for grilling and out of the sun. Plenty of room to put in a swimming pool and still have lots of back yard left for kids. No traffic at the end of this cul-de-sac. Come see your new home!