One of the few and affordable homes in Butler Farms! A Parade Home when built. You will have plenty of room to entertain, have guest, or privacy with the split bedroom arrangement. 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths. Large, spacious rooms, open gourmet kitchen with wood ceilings. Formal dining and living. Extra large master bedroom. All of this on a little over 1 acre, and a oasis awaits you in the private back yard with in ground pool, patios, and cabanas. Please check out the pictures & video.