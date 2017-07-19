Very affordable 3/2 home located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to Goodfellow as well as the baseball fields and a walking/biking trail that follows along the Concho River all the way to downtown. Some improvements made over the last two years include a new A/C, fully remodeled guest bath, plumbing. Master bath in process of being upgraded. Come check out this cute and cozy home.

Anke White

San Angelo Real Estate

325-227-9480