WOW!!! This is a HUGE home in Santa Rita for a VERY LOW price per square foot. It has 2588 square feet- that makes it only $69.51 per sqft- hard deal to beat. On top of a great price it has 4 bedrooms and 2 living areas and it has had a lot of remodeling. It sits on a double sized lot on the corner! If you want a big home with a huge yard in an awesome neighborhood you will not find a better deal than this home. Come see it fast-