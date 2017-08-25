This immaculately kept 1,000 sq. ft. house in a quiet neighborhood is a must see home. It sits on a large, well manicured corner lot that has a working well, a large storage building and large trees ( several are large producing pecan trees). The backyard is enclosed by a well maintained privacy fence. The carport/patio has additional storage. The roof is only 2-3 years old. The interior has hardwood and vinyl floors, lots of storage, a nice pantry and an enclosed sun-room.