Four bedroom, three bath high quality constructed home located in quiet and professional Trinity Park in south San Angelo. The neighborhood is just seconds away from San Angelo Country Club and provides easy access to the loop and highway 277 and 87 and is one of the few neighborhoods in San Angelo with tree-lined sidewalks.

Large 3/4 acre lot includes heated and fenced in-ground swimming pool & waterfall, formal dining room, private office, three-car garage, double oven, warming drawer, 5-burner propane cook-top, high bar, island and stainless steel appliances. The 2,950 square foot home includes a large master suite with separate his and hers closets, two vanities, tub and shower. All bedrooms have large walk-in closet and one bedroom is secluded for your guests!

This for-sale-by-owner home can be shown by appointment or viewed during an open house this Sunday, September 10 with extended hours from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Agents and brokers welcome. For more information and pictures visit www.dkoenig05.wixsite.com or www.zillow.com or call / text (325) 656-5555.