PRICE REDUCED! Well kept home surrounded by huge trees on a quiet street in the heart of Santa Rita. Office that could also serve as a 5th bedroom. The kitchen is equipped with RO water, a gen-air cooktop and built in sub zero fridge and freezer. There are 2 covered carports as well as a storage building. Other features are built-in speakers in the living room, kitchen and dining, wet bar, hardwood floors, and ceramic tile floors. This is a comfortable home loaded with character!