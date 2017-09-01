1406 Glenegles Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
September 3, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
1406 Glenegles Dr
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$299 500
Agent Information
PRICE REDUCED!! Check out the new price on this great home!! One of the more unique homes in San Angelo. Was Builder's personal home. 3 Bedrooms, each with own bath. Plus a half bath for guests. 2 Dining areas and 2 living areas. Very spacious yard with great landscaping. 2 car carport plus additional 1 car detached garage. Nice covered back patio that is great for entertaining. Come take a look to really appreciate this great home. Hosted by the Steve Wool Team.