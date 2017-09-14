1406 Gleneagles Dr., San Angelo, TX 76904
Address
PRICE REDUCED!! Check out the new price on this great home!! One of the more unique homes in San Angelo. Was Builder's personal home. 3 Bedrooms, each with own bath. Plus a half bath for guests. 2 Dining areas and 2 living areas. Very spacious yard with great landscaping. 2 car carport plus additional 1 car detached garage. Nice covered back patio that is great for entertaining. Come take a look to really appreciate this great home. Seller offering $2500 in help with buyer's closing costs or decorating allowance with acceptable offer.