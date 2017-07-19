1315 W Avenue M, San Angelo, TX 76901
When:
July 23, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
1315 W Avenue M
San Angelo, TX 76901
Asking:
$156 700
Agent Information
This charming Santa Rita Craftsman design makes the most of every square foot. This homeowner has taken this home over the top in the last few years with: resurfaced wood floors, exterior shingles removed & stuccoed, triple-pane windows, new ssprinkler in backyard, new A/C in 2012, security system, paint, new garage door & opener. Large 3rd bedroom could be den or bedroom. (has been re-drywalled, insulated, new carpet) Get the picture? Rare find!