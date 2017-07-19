This charming Santa Rita Craftsman design makes the most of every square foot. This homeowner has taken this home over the top in the last few years with: resurfaced wood floors, exterior shingles removed & stuccoed, triple-pane windows, new ssprinkler in backyard, new A/C in 2012, security system, paint, new garage door & opener. Large 3rd bedroom could be den or bedroom. (has been re-drywalled, insulated, new carpet) Get the picture? Rare find!