PRICE REDUCED!!! Close to Goodfellow AFB, perfect for a family or starter home. This home offers an open floor plan, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage. Recent high grade flooring and updates to Kitchen! Large open living area, master bath offers a Shower and Garden Tub. This wonderful home has a nice Back Patio, Quiet Street with no through Traffic! Make this your home TODAY!