Wow! What a home.! 4 good sized bedrooms, 2 baths, and 3 large living areas. Split bedroom arrangement. Large kitchen. Total square footage is almost 2500 and on a little over 1/2 of a acre. Plus a huge in ground pool, workshop, patios, and on a cul-de-sac lot that is private for those backyard evenings and gatherings. At $74 a square foot, this home is a bargain! Very solid, nice landscaping and roof recently replaced. Right around the corner from Goodfellow Air Force Base and close to just about everything else you could want. Come take a look! Plenty of room for the growing family!