This beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath has lots of room to roam inside and out and on a corner lot!! Walk into an open space with tall ceilings, crown molding, and new paint colors with large windows that let in tons of light and a wonderful covered patio.The master has door to patio and his and her closets and extra bedrooms have jack and jill bath. The 3 car garage has space for extra vehicle parking so really a 4 car garage. This house is in a sought after location and could be your new home!