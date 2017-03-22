Beauty, Charm, Curb Appeal, Space, Land this 3 bed 3 bath has it all. The bedrooms are all separate with two full master bedrooms each with it's own huge bathroom & walk in closets. The 2nd master is handicap accessible. The oversized garage will fit more than two full size trucks. The huge back yard is fenced. Each master has it's own door to the covered patio. The oversized kitchen with tons of cabinets is well designed with all the amenities you'd expect in a cook's kitchen. Custom Home!124 Gaelic Rd