Space for everyone & everything in this FIVE BDRM home w/ a fabulous layout! Living areas are well planned w/ wood & ceramic flooring making it easy to keep this home beautiful. The efficient kitchen is equipped w/ custom wood cabinets, a nice pantry & bar seating which is open to the dining area. The living area is perfect for family movie night or relaxing next to the fireplace with a good book! If outside is where you love to spend your time, you will appreciate the covered patio. A MUST SEE