This 4 bedroom home on 7.99 acres has been remodeled and updated. The kitchen is totally brand new, with new cabinets and a beautiful island. This open concept house is beautiful. New wood flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms is sure to please the new owners. There is a barn on the property for your horses or 4H project. This single family small acreage is what everyone is looking for. Don't miss your piece of paradise by waiting too long. Quiet country living is just a phone call away