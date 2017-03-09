12293 Twin Lakes Lane, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
March 12, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
12293 Twin Lakes Lane
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$259 000
Agent Information
This 4 bedroom home on 7.99 acres has been remodeled and updated. The kitchen is totally brand new, with new cabinets and a beautiful island. This open concept house is beautiful. New wood flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms is sure to please the new owners. There is a barn on the property for your horses or 4H project. This single family small acreage is what everyone is looking for. Don't miss your piece of paradise by waiting too long. Quiet country living is just a phone call away