Move-in ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Paulann. This home features split bedrooms, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, landscaped backyard with a built-in grill and a laundry room inside. Close to Goodfellow Air Force base, Holiman Elementary School, Shannon Hospital and a beautiful park. One of few homes in this area with the laundry area inside. If you want to entertain friends in the privacy-fenced backyard or need to live conveniently close to work or school, come check out this beautiful home.