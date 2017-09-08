NEW PRICE! GREAT HOME! Very nice open floor plan awaits you in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the upper Bluffs. Wood Laminate Floors, Granite Counters in Kitchen and extra large rooms make a great place for accommodating family and friends in this spacious home. All of this plus a added room off the Master Bedroom for a office, study, or Nursery. Very good condition and well cared for. Cozy Fireplace and plenty of room in the backyard for the kids to play. Or just enjoy the quiet street. Come take a look. You will not be disappointed.