Well maintained Paulann home with large bedrooms, lovely landscaping, and room for the whole family, both indoors and out. This three bedroom, two bath home has large closets throughout, nice flooring and new carpet. There are nice built-ins and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. The garage is oversized and will allow parking for an F250 double cab long bed. The roof is a class four hail resistant roof. Outside, the back yard is an oasis with gorgeous trees shading the entire yard and home. The storage shed also conveys.