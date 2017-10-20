1205 Joseph Lane, San Angelo, TX 76905
When:
October 22, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
1205 Joseph Lane
San Angelo, TX 76905
Asking:
$159 500
Family home located near Paul Ann Church, Holiman Elementary School and Producers Park. This home features 5 bedrooms 2.5 baths with tall ceilings, fireplace and fenced in yard. Bring the family and the dog! This Paul Ann home has the space and is located near Goodfellow AFB. Call now, add some personal touches and make this house your home.