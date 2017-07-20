Plenty of room for the growing family in this 4 BR, 2 full bath home in Paulann West. Split bedroom arrangement with extra large closets and pantry. Auto Sprinkler system that covers the front and back yards and a raised garden area for your fresh vegetables & Shed. Plus, the ceiling in the living area has been scraped of all acoustic (popcorn), and retextered Nice decorator neutral colors throughout. Very nice high grade Wood Laminate floors in Living Area. Short walk to School and Large Park!