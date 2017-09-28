Great Ranch style home on .94 acres in Highland Range. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large fireplace surrounded with built-ins. Large fenced and cross fenced yard with workshop (property goes to the outer chain linked fence) New roof Jul 2017 and new carpet Aug 2017, tile and laminate flooring new within the last year. Stove, microwave and dishwasher less then 6 months old. Large master bedroom with his and her closets. 2nd and 3rd bedroom are nice sized. Home owners association $300 per year. The HOA pool, new playground with cover and tennis and basketball courts is just a short walk away. Nice quiet neighborhood with plenty of elbow room. Listed by Kim Leabo at Dierschke & Dierschke. (325) 212-4118.