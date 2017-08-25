Great Ranch style home on .94 acres in Highland Range. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large fireplace surrounded with built-ins. Large fenced and cross fenced yard with workshop. New roof Jul 2017 and new carpet Aug 2017, tile and laminate flooring new within the last year. Stove, microwave and dishwasher less then 6 months old. Large master bedroom with his and her closets. Home owners association $300 per year. There is a pool, new playground with cover and tennis and basketball courts nearby.