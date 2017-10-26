Situated on 1/2 acre near Lake Nasworthy, this red brick, all electric, 1895 sq. ft. home has a lot to offer . The open living/dining area, with a wood burning fireplace, looks out to a covered patio where you may watch deer & wild turkey. Plenty of parking with an attached 2 car garage & detached 22x40 (4 car) carport. City and well water available for the beautiful trees and landscaping. Bring your boat & enjoy the summer!